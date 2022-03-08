Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
GREENWOOD - Donna Snidow Stewart, 88 passed away March 6, 2022, in Greenwood Indiana. Donna was born September 5, 1933, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, to Harold James Snidow and Eunice Claire Wisdom Snidow. Donna retired from Indiana State University in Terre Haute as assistant professor in the S…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.