Edgar County, Ill.
• Health screenings, $25, 7 to 9 a.m. CST, Horizon Health Paris Clinic, 727 E. Court St.; blood pressure, blood sugar and lipid panel screenings; fast eight hours before; appointments required, 217-466-4228.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
