Vigo County
• Union Health virtual job fair, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; dozens of health-care jobs with Union Health, clinical and non-clinical; includes email recording of event; registration, https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8587918494388083728.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
