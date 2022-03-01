Vigo County
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $30 membership plus $5 per session, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; short exercise to stir creativity, time for individual work, leave with renewed energy and inspiration for art; details, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
