Monday
Vigo County
• Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Go Green Virtual Admission Days, free, Terre Haute North Vigo and McLean high school graduates; learn about degree and certificate programs, get help completing Ivy Tech application, speak to a financial aid representative, make appointment with academic adviser; 812-298-2496 or lhayes53@ivytech.edu; registration required, schedule appointment at ivytech.edu/visitus.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Go Green Virtual Admission Days, free; recent graduates of Terre Haute South Vigo and Booker T. Washington high school, and Vigo Virtual Success Academy; degree and certificate programs, application, financial aid; 812-298-2496 or lhayes53@ivytech.edu; registration required, schedule appointment at ivytech.edu/visitus.
