Clay County
• Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Go Green Virtual Admission Days, free, recent Clay County high school graduates; learn about degree and certificate programs, get help completing Ivy Tech application, speak to a financial aid representative, make appointment with academic advisor; information, 812-298-2496 or lhayes53@ivytech.edu; registration required, schedule appointment at ivytech.edu/visitus.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
