Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce virtual frolic costume contest, deadline 6 p.m. CDT today; email photo to marshallilchamber@gmail.com, include age and name, newborn and up plus group/family; uploaded to city Facebook page, most Likes wins, winner announced Monday; information, 217-826-2034 or by email.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank emergency food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; distributing food to those facing food insecurity; produce, dairy, dry goods, refrigerated; drive-thru, approach from Indiana 63 (Prairieton Road), stay in vehicle; 812-232-1447, Option 3, or ccthin.org.
