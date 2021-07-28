Vigo County
• Early Explorers: Water Play, $15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave., infant to age 2 and caregivers; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/explorers2.
• Art Chatter, free, 5 p.m., Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.; featuring Brad J. Goldberg on works and approach to art; light refreshments provided, beverages for sale; presented by Art Spaces Inc.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
