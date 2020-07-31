Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Steven D. Matherly Sr., 68, of Terre haute, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Steven was born August 22, 1951, in Terre Haute to Gordon D. Matherly and Clara M. Hughes Jeffers. Steven was a member of Bible Baptist Church of Terre Haute, he was a graduate …
Jeffrey A. Cartwright, 48, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Clyde, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 AM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery Abilene.
Betty Foster, 88, formerly of Terre Haute, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Louisville, KY, after a long battle with cancer. She retired from Great Scot Grocery Store. She was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Mike and Janett Foster; and her sister, Wilma Perry. She is survived by…
