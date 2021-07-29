Clay County
• Dinner served by the Lady Volunteers, $10, $5 children, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center; smoked pork chops, ranch potatoes, green beans, seven-layer salad, rolls; coffee, tea or lemonade; inside dining or curbside; curbside order, 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge summer rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
