Clark County, Ill.
• Weekly program, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for Summer Science Camp: “Princesses Do Science,” $190, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. event June 14-18, kindergarten to second grade; Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; scholarships available; registration, thchildrensmuseum.com/camp1.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom; information, vigo@greenpartyin.com, facebook.com/groups/vigogreens or greenpartyin.com.
