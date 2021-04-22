Vigo County
• Hobnob Hoopla! Market, $10, ages 12 and under free, 4 to 8 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; indoor/outdoor market, vintage and handmade pieces, live music, giveaways, photo areas, food, cash bar, free parking, visit Saturday no extra charge; tickets at gate or hobnobmarket.com.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
