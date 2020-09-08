Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 7 p.m., virtual meeting on Zoom; information, vigo@greenpartyin.com, 812-263-0441, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
Vigo County
• Kids’ Clay, $20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 8 to 12, Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Pottery Date Night, $40 per couple, 7 to 9 p.m., Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; includes glaze day; information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
Sept. 12
Vigo County
• Beginner’s Clay, $35, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; includes glaze day; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.