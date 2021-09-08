Vigo County
• Power of the Community virtual auction; bidding open today to 7 p.m. Monday; presented by United Way of the Wabash Valley; supports Success by 6 programs for children; details on Facebook; auction, uwwv.org/poc.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Cirque Italia: Water Circus; $20-$40, $10-$35 children; 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, big top tent, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; details, cirqueitalia.com or on social media; tickets, cirqueitalia.com/tickets, call or text 941-704-8572, or ticket office week of show.
