Clark County, Ill.
• “Mind over matter: disrupting your stress” wellness workshop, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. CDT, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; with holistic health coach Larry Wetnight, on managing stress, connection between food and mood; registration, Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.net or 812-208-8433.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Horizon Health career fair, 3 to 7 p.m. CST, Conference Room A, 721 E. Court St., Paris; walk-ins welcome; more than 40 clinical and non-clinical jobs for all skill levels, on-the-spot interviews, tours, refreshments, door prizes; face coverings, social distancing; details, recruitment@myhorizonhealth.org, 217-466-4003 or MyHorizonHealth.org/Careers.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
