Parke County
• Bridgeton Country Christmas, free admission and parking, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; vendors in Artisans Barn; seasonal meal at Collom’s General Store; visit Mill for food and organic stone-ground products; 1878 House, 1822 Log Cabin, Old Barn New for gifts, antiques, handmade crafts; live Christmas music with Bill Robison, 1878 Barn; details, 765-548-2093.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
