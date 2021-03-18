Vigo County
• Discoverers: “Windy Spring!”; admission $8, museum members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; investigate and explore wind and air through experiments, create wind detector; museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; pre-registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Mark Trammel Quartet southern gospel concerts, 5 and 7 p.m., limit 130 per concert, United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; freewill offering at each concert; wear masks; 812-249-4787.
