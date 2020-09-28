Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Leonard David Spore, 70, of Geneva, IL, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020. He was known to family and friends as David. He was born in Terre Haute, IN, the son of Doris (Turley) and Floyd Spore. He was a graduate of Indiana Technical College and spent many years in the electrical optical profess…
