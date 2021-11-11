Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge annual Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; Christmas decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary cat and dog figures; homemade chicken noodle soup $5 per bowl.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
