Vigo County
• Donut Be Silent, Be the Voice Donut Drive-Thru, 7 to 9 a.m., Baesler’s Market parking lot on south side of gas pumps, 2900 Poplar St. #2661; promoting Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month; donations benefit Susie’s Place; information on QR codes on every donut bag.
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
