Clark County, Ill.
• Music on Main featuring Clarksville Drum and Bugle Corps, free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, in front of Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; folk, hymns, patriotic and children’s songs; bring lawn chair; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
