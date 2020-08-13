Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 12:01 am
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] James "Jim" Allen Lewis, 75, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on September 23, 1944 to Allen Lewis and Martha Mae (Crowthers) Lyons. "The Judge," as he was known to his many friends and acquaintances, overcame the …
