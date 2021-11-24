Edgar County, Ill.
• “Dashing Through the Lights” one-mile walk/run, $5, $20 family, registration 5:30 p.m. CST at Laker Stadium, Twin Lakes Park, 30 Twin Lakes Drive, Paris; view of lighted Holiday in the Park displays, presented by Bee Well of Edgar County; event start and end at lighted tunnel off Steidl Road; non-competitive, no awards, lighted holiday swag welcome; hot chocolate and candy canes follow; no spectators beyond start/finish line.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.