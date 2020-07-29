Vigo County
• United Way Stuff the Virtual Bus, today to Aug. 7; help prepare local children for school by donating new supplies; information, 812-235-6287; donations, uwwv.org/school, select corporation of your choice.
• Catholic Charities Christmas in July sock and underwear drive, today to Aug. 6; donate new socks or underwear, all sizes, especially for adults; donations in barrels at St. Benedict, St. Margaret Mary, St. Patrick Catholic churches; or Idle Creek, Lincolnshire-Woodshire, Woodridge, Stratford Hills, Colonial Park South.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
