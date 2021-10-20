Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CDT, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Mobile office hours with Sen. Mike Braun’s staff, 2 to 3 p.m., office area, Newport Public Library, 385 E. Market St.; Braun not in attendance; registration required; schedule appointment, mark_doud@braun.senate.gov.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.; opportunity for community to ask questions, learn more about Mayor Duke Bennett’s work in Terre Haute neighborhoods, one-on-one interaction, discuss community issues; complimentary pie and coffee refreshments sponsored by Springhill Village.
• Roller skating events, free admission, $3 skate rental, Wigwam Skate and Event Center; skating class 6 p.m., skating session 6:30 p.m.; enter to win free bicycle; details, rob@wigwamskating.com or rollerskating.com.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Community brainstorming session, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community Life Center, Emmanuel Methodist Church, 6076 U.S. 150; on working together to build up West Terre Haute/westside community, ask questions, discover common ground; free refreshments; information, 812-535-4218, dr.clark.cowden@gmail.com or facebook.com/EmmanuelWTH.
• Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco, 5 to 8 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner St.; DelVisco shares fishing tips, answers questions, takes selfies, signs autographs; register to win fishing prize package.
