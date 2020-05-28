The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call the telephone number listed.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Northside Community United Methodist Church drive-thru fish fry, $10, 4 to 7 p.m., 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.; three pieces of fish, steak fries, coleslaw, applesauce, baked beans; supports Wycliffe Bible Translation Group; information, 812-232-2478.
