Clark County, Ill.
• Historic National Road Yard Sale, dawn to dusk today through Sunday, all along U.S. 40; yard sales, food trucks, specialty stores, bed and breakfasts; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
