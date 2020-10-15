Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter Virtual Resource Fair, free, noon to 4:30 p.m.; expert speakers from Indiana Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, Indiana Health Care Association, Indiana Association of Home and Hospice Care; on services, financial and legal considerations; registration, alz.org/CRF or 800-272-3900.
