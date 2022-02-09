Parke County
• Registration deadline for “Nature’s Mating Game” dinner and program, $41, plus $7 to $9 per vehicle, 6 p.m. Saturday, Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall; dinner, desserts, cash bar; learn how other species reproduce, glimpse at adult side of natural world; details, on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp; couples’ overnight package $259.99, 765-569-6020; tickets, registration, natures_mating_game.eventbrite.com.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.