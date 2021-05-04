Sullivan County
• Positive Link HIV Services, free, 1 to 4 p.m., Pace Health Connection building, 1120 N. Section St., Sullivan; holistic approach to managing HIV, prevention resources including pre-exposure prophylaxis once-a-day HIV prevention pill, full continuum of services; information, pjones@pacecaa.org or mshort4@iuhealth.org.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
