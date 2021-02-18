Vigo County
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center reopens, $7 admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, 1532 S. Third St.; masks required; “In Their Own Words” digital exhibit, “The Power of Forgiveness” book for sale, cookies, giveaways; information, 812-234-7881 or candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
