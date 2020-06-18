Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; host Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Don Richardson, 65, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Union Hospital. He was born October 14, 1954 in Terre Haute to Jack W. and Mary Elizabeth (Davies) Richardson. He was a 1972 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. He then went on to graduate with an associ…
