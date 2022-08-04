Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Farmers Market, 4 to 7:30 p.m. CDT, around Clark County Courthouse, 501 Archer Ave.; locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, fresh-baked goods, candles, dog treats, handmade crafts; city band concert follows; details and vendor application, 217-826-2034 or marshallilchamber.com/marshall-farmers-market.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• River City Art Association Juried Exhibition opening reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m., award ceremony 6:30 p.m., First Financial Bank Plaza, Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue; on display through Aug. 31; details, rivercityart.org.
