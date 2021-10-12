Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for Wellness Day Retreat with yoga and Ayurveda; $95, $75 without yoga, $30 student; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dogwood Shelter, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; by Devaki H. Lammet, director of Ananda Wellness TH holistic wellness center; Ayurvedic tea tasting, “Ayurveda: The Art of Living,” cooking workshop, lunch, yoga; advance registration required, anandawellnessth.com.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.