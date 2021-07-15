Vigo County
• Vigo County Fair, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; BBQ contest 10 a.m.; 4-H Exhibit Hall open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; vendors noon to 9 p.m.; carnival 5 p.m., unlimited rides $20; Scott Greeson music 5 to 7 p.m.; livestock auction 6:30 p.m.; Full Throttle Monster Trucks, $15, ages 4 and under free, 7 p.m.; vigocountyfair.com.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.