• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Jeff L. Denny, 68, of Terre Haute passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Terre Haute Regional Hospital. He was a truck driver for many years. He was born May 19, 1953 in Terre Haute to James and Gertrude (Halderman) Denny. He is survived by sisters, Denna Baker (Bob), …
TERRE HAUTE - Dru A. Gullett, 78, of Terre Haute, passed away Sept. 2, 2021, at Brownsburg Health Care Center, Brownsburg, IN. She was retired from Columbia House. Dru is survived by one sister, Karen Ostby; and one nephew, Noah Ostby and his family, all of Indianapolis. Private services pending.
