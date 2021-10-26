Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
• Light Up the Night, 6 to 8 p.m., all ages, West Union Christian Church, 200 S. Walnut St., West Union; music, food, trunk or treat with candy, hayrides, carnival games, balloon animals, chili cook-off, costumes welcome; registration, West Union Christian Church, First Baptist, Mount Olive Baptist, West Union District Library, or call or text 217-251-8160, 217-822-3483 or 217-822-3861.
Vigo County
• Free beverages for first responders, today to Friday, area McDonald’s restaurants; free beverage of choice in drive-thru for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and other emergency service providers with ID.
• Caregiver Symposium, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Landsbaum Center for Health Education, hosted by Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter and Union Health; on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, legal planning, local programs and services, effective communications; masks required, masks and hand sanitizer available; registration required, rhuelsmann@alz.org, or call or text 317-587.2207.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
