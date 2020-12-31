Vigo County
• Ouabache Land Conservancy New Year’s Day hike, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., all ages, Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; bring New Year’s resolution, something positive to share; masks, social distancing required; information, ouabachelandconservancy.org or OLC on Facebook.
• First Day Hike, various state parks, reservoirs and state forests; be your own tour guide, pick up sticker at entrance or office; look for “resolution signs” at trailheads and snap photo, share at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs; use #FirstDayHikeIN, #FindYourResolution for prize drawing entry.
