• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Mary H. (Fisher) Gilbert, 89, of Jasonville, IN passed away at 2:40 P.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 in Greene County General Hospital in Linton, IN. She was born March 23, 1931 in Vigo County, IN to Raymond R. Fisher and Nettie Jane (Watson) Fisher. Mary married Leslie W. Gilbert and he passe…
KENNEWICK, Wash. [mdash] After a valiant battle against COVID, James Lee "Jim" Day died peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021. Always an independent spirit, Jim was born on Independence Day, July 4th, 1944 in Linton, IN. He graduated with the class of 1962 from Marshall High School in Marsh…
