Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Walking Tour, 7 p.m. CDT, Lincoln statue at Clark County Courthouse, 501 Archer Ave., Marshall; featuring “Stories of the Marshall Murals, Part I”; details, Marshall Public Library, 217-826-2535 or marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall, Ill.; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
