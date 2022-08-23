Plentiful sunshine. High near 85F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 12:14 am
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.