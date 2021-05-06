Clark County, Ill.
• National Road’s Rusty Rooster grand opening/open house, 10 a.m. CDT until dark today and Saturday, 15589 E. National Road, Marshall; ribbon cutting 4 p.m. today; farmhouse décor, spring plants, flowers, pumpkins and mums in fall, barn finds, vintage items, gently used quilts, garden décor, candles; information on Facebook.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Art Guild Spring Art Show, 10 a.m. today to 5 p.m. Saturday, third floor, Vigo County Historical Society and Museum Event Center, 929 Wabash Ave.; awards ceremony and reception 6 to 8 p.m. today; refreshments served; information on Wabash Valley Art Guild Facebook page or 812-201-6770.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Jonah fish fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Northside United Methodist Church, 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.; drive thru, inside dining, and outside dining weather permitting, with limited seating for social distancing; drive thru meal of three pieces of fish, steak fries and two sides; dine in meals have steak fries, all the fish you can eat while dining in, with choices of two sides (baked beans, coleslaw and applesauce); all drive thru tickets $10; dine in tickets $5 ages 4 to12, and adults, $10.
