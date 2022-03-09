Clark County, Ill.
• “Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad,” 6:30 p.m. CST, virtual, hosted by Marshall Public Library; presented by Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Connie Martin; registration, marshallillibrary.com or facebook.com/MarshallPLib.
Parke County
• Gospel concert by the Lesters, freewill offering, 7 p.m., Marshall Baptist Church, 204 E. Guion Road, Marshall; details, 765-597-2048 or 812-235-9810.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
