Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; featuring Horizon Health specialist, Paris, Ill.; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Clinton Gardens; registration required, 765-832-1973.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.