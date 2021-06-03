Clark County, Ill.
• Historic National Road Yard Sale Days, today to Saturday, along U.S. 40; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
• Weekly program, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Historic National Road Yard Sale Days, today to Saturday, along U.S. 40; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
• Community Teaching Kitchen program; free; 5 to 6 p.m. today and June 9, 16 and 23; all ages; YMCA Community Room, 225 E. Kruzan St., Brazil; learn how to make quick, healthy, affordable recipes; live demonstrations; learn about portion sizes, food safety, special diets; gift for attendees, prizes awarded; registration, 765-569-3176 or wrigh509@purdue.edu.
Vigo County
• Historic National Road Yard Sale Days, today to Saturday, along U.S. 40; information, 765-478-4809 or info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
• Free laundry services, noon to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $5 plus $30 annual guild membership, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., hosted by Sisters of Providence, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for all art lovers desiring to recharge creativity, gather for support, work on projects, develop contemplation; registration, 812-535-2952, jfrost@spsmw.org or Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.