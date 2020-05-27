The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
TERRE HAUTE - Nathan William Hancock tragically passed away on May 20, 2020 in a car accident. He was born June 29, 1973 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He never lacked appreciation of Earth's beauty and spent a great deal of his time outdoors collecting fossils, artifacts, and rocks (lots of them)…
