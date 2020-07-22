Vigo County
• Mail registration deadline for Midnight River Run, one-mile run/walk 10:50 p.m. July 31, 5K run/walk 11:15 p.m., Fairbanks Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; four-member teams, high school and individual age group awards; registration form, wvrr.org.
• Creek Stompin’, $5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ages 5 to 12, Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; explore park and wildlife that lives in creeks and ponds; advance registration required, 812-232-0147.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
