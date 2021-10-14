Putnam County
• Registration deadline for virtual Grass to Gardens Program, $50; event 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 10 and 17; on types of community gardens, how to start one; registration, Purdue Extension Putnam County office, 765-653-8411.
Vigo County
• National White Cane Day Celebration, 10:15 a.m., southwest corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue; white cane is essential tool for blind people to avoid obstacles, find steps, locate doorways; hosted by the WILL Center, proclamation by Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett; Federal Coffee and Fine Foods donating portion of sales to WILL Center’s low vision program; details, 812-298-9455.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Drive-through Hungarian cabbage roll dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; $10 dinner of stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans; $15 dinner with two sides and two cabbage rolls; $5 cabbage roll; ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks for purchase; handmade cat and dog figures, $10 kit, $15 finished, $25 pair.
• Sarah Scott class of 1976 45th reunion, 6 p.m., Charlie’s Pub and Grub, 1608 Crawford St.; registration requested, sarahscottreunioin@gmail.com (note spelling).
• Fall Choral Showcase by Indiana State University School of Music, free, 7:30 p.m., University Hall Theater, Bayh College of Education building, 400 N. Eighth St.; University Chorale, Women’s Choir, Sycamore Singers; masks mandatory; details, 812-237-2771.
