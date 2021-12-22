Edgar County, Ill.
• Christmas chocolate sale by Paris Community Hospital Volunteers, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST, Horizon Health, 727 E. Court St., Paris; over 60 varieties of gourmet chocolates and snacks, sugar-free options; salsas, hot sauces, jams, jellies, relishes, preserves by Kathy’s Kitchen; cash, checks or credit cards; supports hospital projects and health care scholarships.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
