Crawford County, Ill.
• “Love Letters” performance, $10, 7 p.m. CDT, Zwermann Arts Center Theater, Lincoln Trail College, 11200 Illinois 1, Robinson; two childhood friends reflecting on letters sent to one another over their lives; limited seating; information, iecc.edu/ltc/ltc-theater-performing-love-letters; tickets, showtix4u.com.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; host Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Dinner served by Lady Volunteers, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center; curbside delivery; $10 adult meal, $5 kids’ meal, cash or check; chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade rolls and desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade; order, 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916.
